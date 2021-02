Violeta

Pocket Quilted Jacket

$99.99 $39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Quilted design. Short design. Long sleeve. Inner lining. Two zipped pockets. Zip fastening on the front section. Side length 17.91 in. Back length 27.56 in. Plus Size Coats Quilted coats Material and washing instructions Composition: 100% polyamide. Lining: 100% polyester. Filling: 100% polyester