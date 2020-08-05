PMD

Pmd Personal Microderm Pro

Personal Microderm Pro is a revolutionary at-home device providing the same brilliant results as professional, in-office microdermabrasion treatments. Combines Patented Spinning Disc technology with Perfectly Calibrated Vacuum Suction to leave skin looking fresh and radiant. Weekly treatments reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, blemishes and enlarged pores. Personal Microderm Pro features Smooth Glide Caps, Dual Speed Settings and a full range of exfoliation discs to customize your treatment.Power of Exfoliation: Removes dead, dull skin for smoother, softer skin. Patented Spinning Discs embedded with aluminum oxide crystals exfoliate away dead, dull cells from the surface of the skin. By removing this dead skin cell barrier, new cell growth is stimulated and glowing youthful skin is revealed.Strength of Suction: Activates skin for a revitalized glow. Perfectly Calibrated Vacuum Suction is the power behind effective microdermabrasion. Suction increases circulation and triggers the skin's natural healing process which boosts collagen and elastin leaving skin firm, fresh and radiant.