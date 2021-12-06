Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Socks
Cuddl Duds
Plushfill Diamond & Seed Stitch Over-the-knee Cuffed Socks
$16.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohl's
Plushfill Diamond & Seed Stitch Over-the-Knee Cuffed Socks
Need a few alternatives?
Uncommon Goods
Library Card Socks
BUY
$12.00
Uncommon Goods
Happy Socks
Caroline Ankle Socks
BUY
$12.95
$18.00
Anthropologie
Nike
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight Women's Training Ankle S
BUY
$20.00
Nike
Cuddl Duds
2-pack Plushfill Solid Diamond Cabled Crew Socks
BUY
$18.00
Kohl's
More from Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds
2-pack Plushfill Solid Diamond Cabled Crew Socks
BUY
$18.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Chenille Knit Beanie With Pom
BUY
$30.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Faux-fur Cuff Leather Gloves
BUY
$48.00
Kohl's
Cuddl Duds
Fleecewear With Stretch Long Sleeve Half Zip Hoodie
BUY
$36.00
Kohl's
More from Socks
Uncommon Goods
Library Card Socks
BUY
$12.00
Uncommon Goods
Happy Socks
Caroline Ankle Socks
BUY
$12.95
$18.00
Anthropologie
Nike
Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight Women's Training Ankle S
BUY
$20.00
Nike
Cuddl Duds
2-pack Plushfill Solid Diamond Cabled Crew Socks
BUY
$18.00
Kohl's
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted