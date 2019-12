Plush Necessities

This is a very, very soft, plush robe that wraps around well and falls to your ankles--great for keeping all of your legs warm. I used the "size helper" on the site and was told that at 5' 6", 160 pounds to order the Medium. However, I didn't think it wrapped around adequately enough for me so I ordered another one in Large and it fits much better. My sister is also delighted with her brand new robe!