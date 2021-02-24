Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Pants
Native Youth Plus
Plus Very Wide Leg Pants In Zebra Print
$42.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Need a few alternatives?
Warp + Weft
Sxf Plus - Utility Straight 33"
BUY
$52.00
$88.00
Warp + Weft
Simply Be
Wide Leg Soft Flare Trousers
BUY
£30.00
Simply Be
ASOS CURVE
Curve Tailored Clean Culottes
BUY
$40.00
ASOS
More from Native Youth Plus
Native Youth Plus
High Waist Pleated Very Wide Leg Pants
BUY
$48.00
ASOS
Native Youth Plus
Knitted Bodycon Midi Dress
BUY
£45.00
ASOS
Native Youth Plus
Jumper In Fairisle Knit
BUY
£23.50
£38.00
ASOS
More from Pants
Warp + Weft
Sxf Plus - Utility Straight 33"
BUY
$52.00
$88.00
Warp + Weft
Wild Fable
High-rise Vintage Jogger Sweatpants
BUY
$22.00
Target
Old Navy
High-waisted Plus-size Stirrup Leggings
BUY
$23.99
Old Navy
Adidas
Believe This 3-stripes 7/8 Tights
BUY
$51.00
$60.00
Adidas
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted