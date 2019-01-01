Xhilaration

Plus Tie Front Bralette Bikini Top

$19.98 $13.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Get ready for a perfectly sweet swimwear look with the Tie-Front Gingham Bralette Bikini Top from Xhilaration™. You’ll love the feminine style of a tie-front bikini top, as the dainty bow offers pretty dimensions while the basic straps balance out the look with their minimalism. A black and white gingham print brings classic flair and bold style, and all you need to complete your bombshell beach ensemble is a pair of red-framed sunnies and the coordinating gingham bottoms.