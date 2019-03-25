Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Vince Camuto
Plus-size Stretch Faux Leather Skinny Pants
$89.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Textured in edgy faux leather with a hint of comfortable stretch, these leggings feature a sleek, skinny fit for a chic silhouette.
Featured in 1 story
21 Pairs Of Leather Pants To Buy This Spring
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Leather Look Legging
$34.11
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Collection Leather Leggings
$495.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Commando
Faux Stretch-leather Leggings
$98.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Calzedonia
Leather-effect And Cotton Leggings
$30.00
from
Calzedonia
BUY
More from Vince Camuto
DETAILS
Vince Camuto
Kochelda Over The Knee Boot
$239.00
$99.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
Vince Camuto
Francia Bootie
$149.95
$18.37
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
Vince Camuto
Gigietta Bootie
$150.00
$100.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Vince Camuto
Ishani Pointy Toe Pump
$99.95
$64.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Leggings
DETAILS
lululemon
Wunder Under Crop Ii Roll Down
$79.00
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
Girlfriend Collective
High Waist Full Length Leggings
$68.00
from
Girlfriend Collective
BUY
DETAILS
Fjällräven
Fjällräven Abisko Trek Tights
$174.95
$122.99
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
lululemon
Speed Up Tight 28" Full-on Luxtreme
$108.00
from
lululemon
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted