Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
J.Crew Mercantile

Plus Size Short-sleeve Striped Crewneck T-shirt

$22.25$11.25
At Amazon
Striped slub cotton jersey t-shirt with crew neckline, short sleeves, and straight hem.
Featured in 1 story
How To Get J.Crew For Cheap On Prime Day
by Ray Lowe