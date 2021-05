Nasty Gal

Plus Size Raw Hem Denim Shirt Dress

$77.00 $38.50

Buy Now Review It

At NastyGal

We say if you got it, flaunt it. This plus size shirt dress comes in mid wash denim and features a relaxed, mini silhouette, pointed collar, button down closure at front, raw hem, and drop, blouson sleeves with fitted cuffs. Model is 5'11" and wears a US size 12/UK size 16.