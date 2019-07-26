Search
Products fromShopPlusSkirts
H&M Plus

Plus-size Pleated Wrap-front Skirt

$49.99
At H&M
Pleated, calf-length skirt in satin with a high waist. Wrapover front with ties at one side and concealed buttons in waistband. Lined.
Featured in 1 story
Our Top Secret Hack For Navigating H&M, Revealed
by Eliza Huber