Woman Within

Plus Size Packable Puffer Jacket

$50.49

Buy Now Review It

This lightweight puffer jacket is your solution to cold weather. Perfect for travel, it easily compresses into an included drawstring pouch, making it super easy to carry. An attached hood with drawstring adds extra warmth and blocks the cold on chilly days. Layer this over your tops on mild days, and under your coat on extremely frigid days. - Zip front Side pockets 28" length hits just below the hips Nylon outer, faux-down fill, imported Machine washable