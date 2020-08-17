Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Elizabeth and James
Plus Size Open Ribbed Long Cardigan
$74.00
$29.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohl's
Layer in a fashionable look with this open ribbed long cardigan from Elizabeth and James.
More from Elizabeth and James
Elizabeth and James
Drawstring Backpack
$89.00
$44.50
from
Kohls
BUY
Elizabeth and James
Ribbed Maxi Sweater Dress
$60.00
$28.79
from
Kohl's
BUY
Elizabeth and James
Gold Tone Evil Eye Stackable Ring Set
$18.00
$13.50
from
Kohls
BUY
Elizabeth and James
Mini Magazine Tote Bag
$49.00
$34.30
from
Kohls
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted