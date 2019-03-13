Skip navigation!
Mara Hoffman
Plus-size Michelle Dress
$495.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Mara Hoffman
Michelle collared button up midi dress in periwinkle blue plaid. Full, lined skirt. Made in the USA 66% organic linen, 34% organic cotton Fabric does not provide stretch Dry clean only Learn more about Our Approach
Featured in 2 stories
Every Outfit You Need For Coachella Is Right Here
by
Eliza Huber
24 Long-Sleeve Dresses That Are Perfect For Work
by
Eliza Huber
More from Shopping
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
