NastyGal

Plus Size Gingham Tiered Midi Smock Dress

$78.00 $23.00

Buy Now Review It

At NastyGal

Gingham hearts. This plus size smock dress comes in a flexible woven fabric and features a loose silhouette, deep V neckline, tiered midi hemline, long puff sleeves with elasticated cuffs, and continuous gingham design. An everyday essential to style with chunky Chelsea boots for the midday coffee run. Style: Plus Size Gingham Loose Tiered Smock Dress Fit: Loose Length: Midi Occasion: Casual Model is 5’9.5” and wears a size L (US size 12-14/UK size 16-18). Fabric 80% Polyester 20% Cotton. Machine wash. SKU: #AGG18587-2