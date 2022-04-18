United States
NastyGal
Plus Size Gingham Tiered Midi Smock Dress
$78.00$23.00
At NastyGal
Gingham hearts. This plus size smock dress comes in a flexible woven fabric and features a loose silhouette, deep V neckline, tiered midi hemline, long puff sleeves with elasticated cuffs, and continuous gingham design. An everyday essential to style with chunky Chelsea boots for the midday coffee run. Style: Plus Size Gingham Loose Tiered Smock Dress Fit: Loose Length: Midi Occasion: Casual Model is 5’9.5” and wears a size L (US size 12-14/UK size 16-18). Fabric 80% Polyester 20% Cotton. Machine wash. SKU: #AGG18587-2