Madewell

Plus Relaxed Denim Shorts In Essen Wash

$78.00 $41.65

At Madewell

Product Details Hide The cut: Slouchy and relaxed, these mid-length jean shorts sit lower on the hips for a laid-back '90s feel. The fabric: Premium 100 percent cotton denim from the Cone® mill with zero stretch. Get 'em in your usual size—they'll feel tight at first but stretch out juuuuust enough. Relaxed fit. Front rise: 12 1/2"; inseam: 4 1/2". Premium 100% cotton nonstretch Cone® denim. Heavyweight: 14 oz. Superlight indigo wash, cutoff hems. Machine wash. Import. NE536