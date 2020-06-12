Pretty Little Thing

Plus Multi Tie Dye Bike Shorts

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pretty Little Thing

CMM9163Wear the rainbow colours with pride with our collection to spread love, positivity and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. To show our support PrettyLittleThing will be donating to The Solutions Not Punishment Collaborative (SNaP Co.); a charity doing great things in the fight for a global movement towards equality. Plus Multi Tie Dye Bike Shorts Give your look a bold update with these shorts. Featuring a multi tie dye print material with an elasticated waistband and a comfy fit. Style these with the matching crop top and fresh kicks to complete the look. Length approx 57cm/22.5" (Based on a sample size UK 16) Model wears size UK 16/ EU 44/ AUS 16/ US 12 Model Height - 5ft ”