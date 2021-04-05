Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Shorts
Rue21
Plus Black Long Sweat Shorts
$16.99
$11.89
Buy Now
Review It
At Rue21
Long plus sweat shorts
Need a few alternatives?
Eloquii
French Terry Shorts
BUY
$49.95
Eloquii
Rue21
Plus Black Long Sweat Shorts
BUY
$11.89
$16.99
Rue21
LIvi
Livi French Terry Short
BUY
$54.95
Lane Bryant
Athleta
Farallon Bermuda
BUY
$69.00
Athleta
More from Rue21
Rue21
Plus Black Faux Leather Corset Top
BUY
$29.99
Rue21
Rue21
Plus White Ditsy Floral Corset Top
BUY
$29.99
Rue21
Rue21
Button Down Cargo Romper
BUY
$26.99
Rue21
More from Shorts
Eloquii
French Terry Shorts
BUY
$49.95
Eloquii
Rue21
Plus Black Long Sweat Shorts
BUY
$11.89
$16.99
Rue21
LIvi
Livi French Terry Short
BUY
$54.95
Lane Bryant
Athleta
Farallon Bermuda
BUY
$69.00
Athleta
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted