Search
Products fromShopClothingSwimwear
& Other Stories

Plunging Glitter Bow Tie Swimsuit

$59.00
At & Other Stories
Plunging one piece swimsuit with an emprie bustline, fitted bust dart and decorative bow ties at the shoulders in a glitter lurex. Front rise: 71cm / 28 (size 36) Note: Our swimsuits run small, please size up.
Featured in 1 story
10 Swimsuit Trends Taking Over Instagram
by Eliza Huber