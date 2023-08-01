J. Crew

Plunge Bikini Top

$75.00 $52.50

J. Crew

Product Details We re-imagined every single suit in our swim collection using over 60 percent recycled materials to help keep waste out of oceans and landfills. Our best-selling V-neck bikini top is always ready to take the plunge... This one is crafted from a special fabric that incorporates recycled nylon. Plus, its lining is also made with a recycled polyester that is crafted from recycled plastic bottles, yarns and fabric scraps. Moderate coverage. Removable padding. 82% recycled nylon/18% elastane. 92% recycled poly/8% elastane lining. Built-in UPF 50 sun protection (recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation as an effective UV protectant, in addition to SPF). Our swimsuits are machine washable, but we recommend hand washing, as it helps keep the fabric and shape of the suit looking newer, longer. Import. Online only. Item BC120.