If you wish your hair would raise its voice, if you’re a fiend for dry shampoo and texturising products and prayers for volume, you’ll want to try the KEVIN.MURPHY Plumping Wash. This gentle, sulfate-free shampoo is well named: it boosts the volume of each individual strand of hair while also cleansing, strengthening, and stimulating the scalp. It aims to support healthy hair growth as well as preventing the breakage of existing hair, and it’s a winner on ageing hair. Bonus: it’s cruelty free and vegan. Why will I love the KEVIN.MURPHY Plumping Wash? Volumising shampoo for fine hair Ideal for ageing hair Stimulates the scalp Plumps each hair Helps to maintain the hair’s strength and integrity Safe for coloured hair Cruelty free and vegan Sulfate free 250ml Who is the KEVIN.MURPHY Plumping Wash best for? If your hair is on the finer side, this is the shampoo for you. Safe to use on coloured hair. How should I use the KEVIN.MURPHY Plumping Wash? Simply lather, rinse, and repeat for this one. Follow with the KEVIN.MURPHY Plumping Rinse as your conditioner for best, biggest results. Key ingredients: Ginger root and nettle, to add density and strength Aloe vera leaf, to add shine Rice bran & amino acids to condition and add body Bamboo extract, to protect Silk amino acids, to hydrate and increase manageability Acai berry extract, for antioxidants and to add luminosity Shop now with free shipping and Afterpay.