Giorgio Armani Beauty

Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick

$38.00

The award-winning liquid lip color imparts an intense depth of color, while giving lips ultimate comfort and a rich-looking finish. Lips appear instantly fuller and radiant, while a non-sticky texture offers 8-hours of comfort and all day wear. Introducing Lip Maestro Matte Nature Collection - Find your perfect nude with 10 universally flattering shades inspired by earth’s beauty. Ranging from sandy beiges to deep raspberry, the Matte Nature collection was created with all skin tones in mind.