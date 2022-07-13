Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Vince
Pleated Woven Wide-leg Pants
$375.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Need a few alternatives?
Aknvas
Elin Sequined Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$550.00
Intermix
PLEATS PLEASE ISSEY MIYAKE
Thicker Pleated Cropped Trousers
BUY
$536.00
Farfetch
PLEATS PLEASE ISSEY MIYAKE
Navy Thicker Bounce Trousers
BUY
$465.00
SSENSE
Finney
Salinas Silk Trouser
BUY
$650.00
Finney
More from Vince
Vince
Plumeria Blooms Long Sleeve Hammered Satin Dress
BUY
$149.96
$445.00
Nordstrom Rack
Vince
Glyn Slide Sandal
BUY
$150.00
$250.00
Nordstrom
Vince
Ribbed V-neck Cashmere Tunic Sweater
BUY
$173.97
$445.00
Nordstrom
Vince
Scoop Neck Camisole Wrap Dress
BUY
£240.00
Vince
More from Pants
Billabong
'road Trippin' Shorts
BUY
$31.96
$39.95
Nordstrom
Zella
Live In High Waist Rib Wide Leg Pants
BUY
$41.40
$69.00
Nordstrom
Julia Jordan
Halter Neck Jumpsuit
BUY
$82.99
$139.00
Nordstrom
Zella
Live In Pocket Joggers
BUY
$42.90
$65.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted