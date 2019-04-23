Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Tracy Chambers Vintage
Pleated Vegan Leather Skirt
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tracy Chambers Vintage
Pleated Vegan Leather Skirt 65.00 sm(W28 H52 L33) ... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
Black Fashion Designers To Shop This Holiday
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Zara
Long Fine Pleat Skirt
$59.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Camilla And Marc
Ace To Six Skirt
$390.00
from
Camilla And Marc
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew
Sunburst Midi Skirt In Faux Leather
$148.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Goen.J
Asymmetric Ruffled Silk-satin Midi Skirt
$595.00
$297.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Skirts
DETAILS
Sandro
Short Knit Skirt
$245.00
$171.50
from
Sandro
BUY
DETAILS
Parker
Kylie Combo Skirt
$298.00
$208.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Valeria Black Silky Flare Skirt
$109.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Button Front Floaty Midi Skirt
£25.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Designers
Fashion
Meet The Designer Who Can’t Keep Her Crystal Durag In Stock
More and more we are looking to our phones to scope out the latest products, brands, and designers on Instagram. In the case of Cheyenne Kimora, the
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Prada Is The Latest Fashion House To Go Fur-Free
As issues of sustainability and ethical responsibility move to the forefront of the industry, more and more brands are striving to enact lasting, positive
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Ozwald Boateng’s New York Show Will Honor the Harlem Renaissance
Ozwald Boateng, the youngest Black designer to open a business on London’s Savile Row in 1995, is bringing his talents to New York City. For the first
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted