L'Etoile Sport

Pleated Textured Stretchjersey Tennis Skirt

£190.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

L'Etoile Sport's skirt is modeled after traditional tennis styles made popular in the '70s and '80s. Cut from textured stretch-jersey that doesn't feel restrictive on the court, it has a pleated A-line silhouette and subtle branding just above the hem.Wear it with: [L'Etoile Sport Polo shirt ], [MZ Wallace Tote ], [RE/DONE Sweater ], [Reebok Sneakers ], [GLACCE Bottle ].