NARS

Pleasure Trip Cheek Palette ($87 Value)

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

What it is: A limited-edition cheek palette featuring three new shades to contour, highlight and pop wherever you go. What it does: Three blush, highlighter and bronzer shades create a wardrobe of personalized cheek looks. You can apply individually or blend shades together for multidimensional sheen. Superfine, micronized powder pigments provide an easy, blendable application for a naturally flushed effect. Shades include: - Wanderlust (shimmering light pink) (0.12 oz.) - Lucky Star (caramel rose) (0.12 oz.) - Wild At Heart (medium bronze) (0.24 oz.) How to use: Blush—apply blush to the apples of the cheek. Sweep any excess across the hairline, bridge of the nose and chin. For more dimension, apply a shimmer shade to the apples and a matte shade to the hollows of the cheeks. Highlighter—for a subtle glow, use a brush to dust Highlighting Powder along the cheekbone and blend toward the hairline with emphasis on the high point of the cheek. For an instant all-over glow, use a precision powder brush to apply Highlighting Powder to cheekbones. Use tip of brush to sweep down the center of the nose and lightly brush onto the cupids bow. To dial up the glow, apply in a "C" shape from cheekbone blending above the brow bone, then apply the remainder below the brow bone. For a sculpted glow, use a kabuki Brush wet to apply Highlighting Powder over tops of cheekbones in a targeted back and forth motion. Bronzer—to warm skin, sweep over the face from the temple, across the cheek and along the jawline. Take what's left on the brush and bend into the neck and décolleté so there is no line of demarcation Apply in a circular motion in order to continuously buff and blend product, avoiding creating harsh lines.