Urban Outfitters
Pleasure Oracle Card Deck
$19.99$8.99
At Urban Outfitters
Make every encounter steamier than ever with this oracle card deck designed to help stimulate joy, desire and passion in your life. Comes with 52 full-color cards that offer answers, insights, calls to action and more - all relating to love, sex and intimacy. Content + Care - Paper - Wipe clean - Imported Size - 52 cards - Dimensions: 3.6”l x 1.35”w x 5.3”h - Weight: 0.58 lbs