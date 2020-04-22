Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Minted
Playground Snap Tote
$30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Minted
Unique designs, freshly sourced from a community of independent artists.
Need a few alternatives?
Marc Jacobs
Protegé Leather Tote
$495.00
$198.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Baggu
Standard Baggu
$12.00
$8.00
from
Antidote+
BUY
Kate Spade
Adel Large Tote
$328.00
$230.00
from
kate spade
BUY
SCOUT
Bagette Market Tote
$28.00
from
Scout
BUY
More from Minted
Minted
Heart Snapshot Mix Photo Art
$29.00
from
Minted
BUY
Minted
Trapezoids By Elliot Strokes
£16.81
from
Minted
BUY
Minted
Hard & Soft By Kristine Sarley
£16.81
from
Minted
BUY
Minted
Hard & Soft By Kristine Sarley
$21.00
from
Minted
BUY
More from Totes
Marc Jacobs
Protegé Leather Tote
$495.00
$198.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Baggu
Standard Baggu
$12.00
$8.00
from
Antidote+
BUY
Kate Spade
Adel Large Tote
$328.00
$230.00
from
kate spade
BUY
SCOUT
Bagette Market Tote
$28.00
from
Scout
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted