Beyond Yoga

Play The Angles Bodysuit

$135.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Lightweight Sportflex activewear jersey Adjustable crisscross straps Built-in shelf bra Moisture-wicking fabric Allover compression is ideal for medium and high-impact activities like spinning and running No closure, pull-on design Shell: 82% nylon/18% spandex Wash cold Made in the USA of imported materials Style #BYOGA30728 As stylish as it is functional, this fresh Beyond Yoga bodysuit features performance-ready stretch fabric, a supportive bodice, and a bold open back.