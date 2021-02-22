United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Beyond Yoga
Play The Angles Bodysuit
$135.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Lightweight Sportflex activewear jersey Adjustable crisscross straps Built-in shelf bra Moisture-wicking fabric Allover compression is ideal for medium and high-impact activities like spinning and running No closure, pull-on design Shell: 82% nylon/18% spandex Wash cold Made in the USA of imported materials Style #BYOGA30728 As stylish as it is functional, this fresh Beyond Yoga bodysuit features performance-ready stretch fabric, a supportive bodice, and a bold open back.