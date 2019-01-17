Platinum Blonde
$39.95
concept.
a colour boosting treatment that provides an instant colour boost, combined with a nourishing treatment to refresh or tone colour, revive and add shine in just 3 minutes.
benefits.
instantly refreshes/tones to intensify and extend the life of colour-treated hair. nourishing treatment softens and conditions hair. restores and maintains moisture balance to reduce frizz and give brilliant shine.
250ml / 8.5fl.oz
Recommended for
dull, dry, colour-treated light blonde to blonde hair.
Key ingredients
All ingredients
cationic hair dye - colours / tones
centrimonium chloride - conditions, anti-static, reduces frizz
panthenol - conditions, repairs
benzophonene - 4 - protects, retains colour, panthenol, cetrimonium chloride, cationic hair dye violet, cationic hair dye basic blue, cationic hair dye blue, aqua, cetearyl alcohol, acetamide mea, amodimethicone, peg-20 stearate, parfum, phenoxyethanol, glycerin, macadamia ternifolia seed oil, argania spinosa kernel oil, benzophenone-4, trideceth-12, benzoic acid, dehydroacetic acid, cyclotetrasiloxane, dimethyl palmitamine
