Plant Embroidery Kit Beginner,hand Embroidery Hoop Art ,cacti Embroidered Kit For Party Gift,diy Craft Kit For Adults Kids,needlework Kit

Material：cotton fabric Design:A beautiful, modern design cactus and house plants, a minimalist green design. ,No tracing needed, just thread your needle and start creating! Perfect for beginner and beyond,The instruction manual contains the basic stitch explanation. Special Gifts: You can enjoy DIY embroidery with children.Your embroidery works can also be used as special gifts for family or friends in Mother's day,Thanksgiving, Christmas and housewarming . THIS KIT contains: - Pre-printed fabric -Embroidery threads -2 x Embroidery needles -Plastic embroidery hoop(15cm) - English instructions with stitch guides NOTE: The colorful pattern printed on the embroidery stitch fabric can be washed out，keep it away from water before finishing.