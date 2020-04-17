Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Zara
Plaid Print Skirt
$129.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Long skirt in flowy fabric. Contrasting frayed straps. Invisible side zipper closure.MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Need a few alternatives?
Wilfred
Fatale Skirt
C$150.00
C$120.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
House of Holland
Asymmetric Hammered-satin Skirt
£300.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Reformation
Bea Skirt Es
$148.00
$103.60
from
Reformation
BUY
J. Crew
A-line Midi Skirt In Duchess Satin
$148.00
$96.20
from
J. Crew
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Tank Dress
$149.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Printed Dress
$169.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Velvet Kimono
$319.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Printed Dress
$169.00
from
Zara
BUY
More from Skirts
Zara
Shiny Snakeskin Print Skirt
£49.99
£19.98
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Knit Midi Skirt
C$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Draped Pencil Skirt
C$79.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Knit Midi Skirt
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted