Madewell

Plaid Long Belted Coat

$328.00
At Madewell
Made of plaid melton fabric, this long tie-waist coat looks like something from a '70s movie (just add a turtleneck and boots). And it's a cozy one too, thanks to the button-up collar and oversized patch pockets.
