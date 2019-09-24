Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Socks
Urban Outfitters
Pizza Socks
$8.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Pizza Socks
Featured in 1 story
Last Minute Food Gifts For Under $20
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
Hot Sox
Hot Sox Men's Half Hearts Socks
$11.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Le Bon Shoppe
Socks
$8.00
from
Lou & Grey
BUY
Off White
Fluorescent Socks
£55.00
from
24 Sevres
BUY
Comrad
Companion Compression Socks | Muted Rose 3-pack
$48.00
from
Comrad
BUY
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
The Positive Planner
$30.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Oversized Padded Headband
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Socks
Gucci
Game Patch Cotton Socks
£90.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
COS
Speckled Wool Mix Socks
£10.00
from
COS
BUY
& Other Stories
Glitter Ankle Socks
£8.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Wander
Cotton Cushion Bottom, Moisture-wicking Socks (8 Pairs)
€29.99
€19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Food & Drinks
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has
by
Olivia Harrison
Food News
Krispy Kreme Brings Back A Pumpkin Spice Favorite & Introduces A<...
While fall is technically still a couple of weeks away, that hasn’t stopped every food, beauty, and wellness brand from overwhelming us with their
by
Michelle Santiago...
Food & Drinks
Nick Jonas Launched His Own Tequila. It’s Sustainable & Just As F...
Nick Jonas has had a lot of major celebrity milestones this year. He broke the internet with his wedding to Priyanka Chopra, he and his brothers reunited
by
Sarah Midkiff
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted