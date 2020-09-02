Pixi

Retinol Tonic

Smooth and firm your facial contours with PIXI Retinol Tonic, a weightless toner that helps to create a radiant complexion.Enriched with Jasmine Flower to soothe sensitive skin, the treatment absorbs instantly to deliver a rich combination of antioxidants and peptides, which work to plump and lift skin while protecting against environmental aggressors. Time-release Retinol minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles for an anti-aging effect. After use, skin feels soft and supple and is infused with a luminous glow.