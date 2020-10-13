Muna Home

This fun geometric rug is a smaller version of the Più Geometric Rug. The lighter weave is machine washable on a gentle cycle, making it perfect for a kids room. The geometric design is made through a combination of traditional wet felting and needle felting. Introduce a 100% handmade love into your home with this unique, flat-woven wool kilim rug. Muna Home make durable, meticulously handcrafted textiles for your home that are all at once classic, unique and contemporary. The brand was founded by partners Gianluca Francesco and Yasmin Cicu who share a love of ethnically inspired arts and crafts and are passionate about slow, ethical production. The Detail Materials: 100% organic natural sheeps wool Dimensions: 80 x 125 cm Care instructions: Machine wash on a gentle cycle. Made in Turkey Other information: Handmade. Size tolerance in Muna Home handmade products is ± 10%. Shipping & Returns: Standard shipping within the UK is £11.90. Processing time varies. Please allow 1-3 working days for delivery once your item has been shipped. Please get in touch as soon as possible with any queries regarding returns. Unsuitable items may be returned within 14 days of receipt and must be unused in its original condition.