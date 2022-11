Ganni

Pinstriped Twill Wide-leg Pants

$265.00 $119.00

Buy Now Review It

Wide-leg pants Pinstriped Twill Pleated Two front slant pockets Two back flap pockets Partially elasticated waist High-rise cut Button and concealed zip fastenings at front Mid-weight fabric Dry clean Imported 61% Polyester 31% Viscose 8% Elastane