Bacia Della Luna

Pinot Spumante Rosé Brut

$16.00

More about this wine from Veneto, Italy For Italians, there are a zillion reasons for a celebration: weddings, saints' birthdays, a rousing rendition of "Nessun Dorma," a righteous pasta bolognese. And Spumante is one of their celebratory wines, which, in English, means Sparkling Wine. If you’re confused because of Prosecco, know the two are basically the same except Spumante can be produced anywhere with any grape, while Prosecco is limited to two regions and five grapes. You’ll find this sparkling rosé is softly sweet like love’s first kiss, and it’s perfect for sipping with apps or the main dish or for any special occasion in your life.