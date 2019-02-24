The Pinot Project

Pinot Noir 2017

$12.95

The Pinot Project Pinot Noir is handcrafted from high quality Sonoma County, Monterey, and Central Coast vineyards. The diversity in soil and climate from these AVAs contributes to depth in character, balance, and pristine fruit. The grapes are harvested at optimal ripeness and then destemmed in order to express bright fruit flavors and maintain freshness. The wine is fermented in stainless steel, and 20% of the blend is aged for 5 months in French oak. The Pinot Project rests for 6 months in bottle before release. Pure Pinot aromas and flavors -- black cherries kissed by oak and complimented by just the right amount of Asian spice. Extremely versatile with a host of your favorite dishes. Tasting Notes Cool garnet in color with aromas of pomegranate and fresh roses, The Pinot Project Pinot Noir is balanced on the palate with notes of black cherry and five-spice and a smooth, lingering finish.