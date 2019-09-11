Attems

Pinot Grigio Ramato 2016

This wine's beautiful red onion hues introduce a rich, complex bouquet of crisp fruity impressions including white peach, and cantaloup followed by blackberry and cherry with hints of vanilla and toasted bread. On the palate the wine is appealing and superbly balanced, displaying a pleasant acidity and a lingering finish noted for its distinct minerality. Serving Suggestions: A perfect partner to sweeter cured meats and prosciutto, as well as pasta with vegetables sauces or shellfish.