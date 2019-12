Reformation

Pinot Dress

$388.00 $271.60

Buy Now Review It

At Reformation

Pinot Dress $271.60 $388 Or 4 installments of $67.90 by Final sale For eating dinner next to weird cousins. This is a full length dress with a sweetheart neckline, seam details at the bust and tie straps. The Pinot is slim fitting throughout the bodice and hips with a high slit.