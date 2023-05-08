PacSun

Pink Taylor Cropped Bikini Top

$26.95

PacSun comes through with a cool classic this season with the Pink Taylor Cropped Bikini Top. This ultra-comfy bikini top has a cropped silhouette with fixed straps, a scoop neckline, and a back tie closure. Solid color bikini top Lined; Unpadded Scoop neckline Fixed straps Cropped silhouette Back tie closure Shell: 80% nylon, 20% spandex; Lining: 100% polyester Hand wash Model is wearing a size small Model measurements: 5’9” height, 33” bust, 25” waist, 36.5” hip Swim Return Policy