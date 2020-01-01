Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Lightbox
Pink Princess Pavé Pendant
$500.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lightbox
Need a few alternatives?
Céline
Sacrés Coeurs Gift Box Pendant
$790.00
from
Céline
BUY
Stella & Dot
Layered Heirloom Necklace
$94.00
from
Stella & Dot
BUY
ban.do
Necklace - Confidence
$38.00
from
ban.do
BUY
BaubleBar
Acrylic Custom Pendant
$58.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
More from Lightbox
promoted
Lightbox
Halo Earrings In Blue
$1000.00
from
Lightbox
BUY
promoted
Lightbox
Solitaire Pendant In Pink
$300.00
from
Lightbox
BUY
promoted
Lightbox
Baguette Linear Ring In White
$600.00
from
Lightbox
BUY
promoted
Lightbox
Solitaire Studs In Pink
$600.00
from
Lightbox
BUY
More from Necklaces
Céline
Sacrés Coeurs Gift Box Pendant
$790.00
from
Céline
BUY
Stella & Dot
Layered Heirloom Necklace
$94.00
from
Stella & Dot
BUY
ban.do
Necklace - Confidence
$38.00
from
ban.do
BUY
BaubleBar
Acrylic Custom Pendant
$58.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted