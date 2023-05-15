Sackville & Co.

This Acrylic Rolling Tray is so damn good, once you're done using it to make your rolling life easier, serve up those beautifully rolled joints you just made straight up on it, like look at me damnit. I'm good and I know it. The pink jelly rolling tray is the perfect way to enjoy your favorite herb while adding a splash of color to your smoking experience. This rolling tray features a colorful cannabis print that is sure to turn heads, and is made from durable acrylic that will withstand the wear and tear of repeated use. The large surface area of the tray provides plenty of space to roll your favorite joints while the raised edges help to keep everything in place. Whether you're a first time smoker or a seasoned pro, this tray is a great way to upgrade your rolling ritual. Dimensions: 9 3/4" x 7 1/4"