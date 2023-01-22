Abel

Nose-tingling Sichuan pepper and fresh basil open this traditional floral bouquet where its namesake iris shines among a showstopping lineup of rose, jasmine, and natural musk. You’ll like this if you like: ﹢ Byredo Young Rose ﹢ Jo Malone Pink Peony and Suede ﹢ Maison Francis Kurkdjian Pluriel Femme Looking for a travel-size, therapeutic version of Pink Iris too? Discover our Parfum Extrait collection. 100% Natural | Non-toxic | 1% for the planet