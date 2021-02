Williams-Sonoma

Pink Fresh Rose Hat Box

$224.95

Buy Now Review It

At Williams-Sonoma

Amaze loved ones near and far with exceptional pink roses that never need to be watered and last for years. The hand-picked blooms are expertly dried, then rehydrated using a special process to maintain the look and feel of fresh-cut blooms. They arrive in a ribbon-tied hatbox, ready for gift-giving.