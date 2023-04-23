Sunday Riley

Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence

$80.00

The MECCA view: Like a power drink for your skin, this peptide-infused essence works to help firm, balance and resurface. Featuring a cocktail of two peptides Acetyl Tetrapeptide-9 and Acetyl Tetrapeptide-11 that work together to create a firmer-looking skin surface, fermented honey and botanical extracts to help balance the skin's natural microbiome. Key ingredients: Firming peptides: acetyl tetrapeptide-9 and acetyl tetrapeptide-11 work synergistically to gently resurface and increase the look of skin firmness. Ceramides: to support the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Fermented honey: a hydrating prebiotic which supports the skin’s natural microbiome. Chlorella, kelp, and sea water: a prebiotic blend designed to fight the look of surface redness by supporting the skin’s natural microbiome. Pink yeast filtrate: rich in minerals, amino acids, and vitamins to nourish the skin. EGCG: a powerful antioxidant from green tea that fights the visible aging effects from pollution and oxidative stress Made without: Sulphate, paraben, gluten, soy, phthalate and fragrance. Pair it with: Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser Sunday Riley Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturising Cream