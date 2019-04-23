Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Taylor Swift
Pink Color Fade Long Sleeve Crop Tee
$55.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Taylor Swift Store
Long sleeve crop tee in white to light pink color gradient with flower design and glitter detail. Sleeves feature TAYLOR SWIFT. Please note due to the custom dye process, each unit will be slightly different in coloration. 100% cotton You will receive Taylor Swift’s forthcoming 7th studio LP digital album via e-mail on release date. Please note, digital downloads are not available to customers outside the U.S. Taylor Swift® ©2019 TAS Rights Management, LLC
Featured in 1 story
Taylor Swift Dropped A New Merch Line For 'Me!'
by
Mekita Rivas
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
J.Crew
Tissue Turtleneck Tee
$34.50
from
J. Crew
BUY
DETAILS
Alexia Hentsch
Star Applique Velvet Bodysuit
£340.00
from
Browns
BUY
DETAILS
Wild Fable
Plus Size Long Sleeve Sheer Lace Turtleneck
$18.00
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Faux Feather-cuff Surplice Bodysuit
$45.00
from
Forever 21
BUY
More from Taylor Swift
DETAILS
Taylor Swift
Peace Pullover Sweatshirt
$65.00
from
Taylor Swift Store
BUY
DETAILS
Taylor Swift
White Tee With Multicolor Design
$35.00
from
Taylor Swift Store
BUY
DETAILS
Taylor Swift
Tie Dye Long Sleeve With Flower Heart Design
$50.00
from
Taylor Swift Store
BUY
DETAILS
Taylor Swift
Blue Long Sleeve Tee With Flower Sleeve Design
$60.00
from
Taylor Swift Store
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
The Feel Good Project
Why Fashion Influencers Are "Pivoting" To Anxiety
Yana Sheptovetskaya started posting reviews of beauty products on Instagram in the spring of 2016, using the handle @Gelcream. A former fashion editor,
by
Eliza Brooke
unstyled
Dorinda Medley Never Wanted To Be A Real Housewife, But Here We Are
Imagine an alternate reality TV history where “I made it nice” never became a thing. Dorinda Medley may be gearing up to film her sixth season on The
by
Justin Ravitz
Celebrity Style
What It Means To Be A VSCO Girl
Merriam-Webster defines the “VSCO girl” as... Well, actually, Merriam-Webster doesn’t actually have a definition for VSCO girl available. But Urban
by
Alejandra Salazar
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted