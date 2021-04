Plants.com

Pink Calla Blooming Plant

Sunlight Needs ample amounts of light for optimal growth and timely blooming. Keep in a bright windowsill, where it will get natural light throughout the day. Water Keep potting mixture moist, but not soggy. Temperature Prefers indoor temperature of 70°F. Avoid extreme changes in light and temperature. Plant Friendliness Not safe for furry friends or kids