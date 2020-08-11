Junya Watanabe

Pink Buffalo London Edition Synthetic Leather Sneakers

$395.00 $154.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Low-top panelled faux-leather and mesh sneakers in tones of pink. Round toe. Tonal lace-up closure. Logo appliqué at padded tongue. Padded collar. Hardware detailing at sides. Logo flag at outer side. Rubberized logo at heel. Tonal treaded rubber island sole. Part of the Junya Watanabe x Buffalo London collaboration. Supplier color: Neon pink Upper: synthetic, textile. Sole: rubber. Made in Portugal.