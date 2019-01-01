Bloody Good Period

Pin Badge

£8.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bloody Good Period

Pop on your lapel you bloody gentlelady (or man - we're openminded here) or any gender you might identify with... sorry... getting sidetracked. Anyhoo, you too can bathe in the glittery red good feeling of being part of what we like to call the Bloody Cunt Cult. I mean, literally just made that up but I reckon it'll stick. Produced by Handmade by Cooper, those gold and red pad shaped logo pin badges are the ideal way to let people know that you don't bleed blue, you bleed goddamn red glitter. Each pin is 3cm long. So cute. Pink background image kindly contributed by Girls Done Good.